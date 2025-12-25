Left Menu

Uttarakhand Government Forms Inquiry Committee for Forest Land Lease Case

The Uttarakhand government has established an inquiry committee following a Supreme Court order concerning the leasing of 2,866 acres of forest land in Rishikesh. The five-member committee, led by the Chief Conservator of Forests, must submit a report by January 5. Construction on the land is banned until further notice.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated an inquiry committee in line with a Supreme Court directive related to the lease of 2,866 acres of government forest land in Rishikesh, according to a senior government official.

According to Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, the Supreme Court mandated that the government provide a report by January 5 on the lease of land by the Forest department to the Pashulok Seva Samiti in Rishikesh and the related legal proceedings. In response, a five-member committee has been formed under the leadership of the Chief Conservator of Forests, Garhwal Mandal. On December 22, an order from the apex court instructed the chief secretary and the principal chief conservator of forests to conduct a thorough investigation.

The court also imposed a strict prohibition on any construction on the specified government land until further instructions are issued.

