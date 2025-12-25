Left Menu

Major Narcotics Bust in Nepal: Cocaine Seizure From International Smugglers

Nepal police have apprehended three foreign nationals, two Indians and one Thai, in separate narcotics operations, seizing a total of 4.3 kilograms of cocaine. The arrests took place in Kathmandu and involved elaborate smuggling techniques. Legal proceedings are underway under the Narcotic Drugs Control Act 2033 B.S.

Nepal police recently conducted two successful raids targeting narcotics smugglers, apprehending three foreign nationals, including two from India. These operations culminated in the seizure of 4.3 kilograms of cocaine, representing a significant blow to drug trafficking activities in the region.

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal Police conducted the arrests in the Sinamangal area of Kathmandu. Indian nationals Xavier Mathew Thaliachery and Mursalen Hussain were found with 3.75 kilograms of cocaine, with Hussain brought into custody following his arrival from Laos via Singapore. In a separate case, Thai national Rusanee Kama was detained with 550 grams of cocaine.

Miss Kama's arrest was part of a special operation, during which police discovered 41 capsules containing cocaine, with 29 concealed internally. Legal action has been initiated against the suspects, who are now under judicial custody, as per the Narcotic Drugs Control Act 2033 B.S.

