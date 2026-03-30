Dwindling Support Marks Oli Protests in Kathmandu

Supporters of former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to the streets again on Monday, seeking his release. However, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) saw dwindling turnout as crowds in Kathmandu thinned.

Senior leaders refrained from joining street protests, leaving cadres to confront police alone. Despite efforts to energize the movement, participation dwindled to just 200 by Sunday. The declining momentum raises concerns for the protest's endurance.

The UML is demanding an impartial investigation into incidents from early September, alleging bias. Oli, facing detention related to these events, remains hospitalized with several health issues, adding complexity to the ongoing political drama in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)