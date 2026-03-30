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Dwindling Support Marks Oli Protests in Kathmandu

Protests demanding the release of former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli continue, albeit with declining participation. The UML party's efforts to mount a significant opposition are hampered by the absence of senior leaders. Demonstrations in Kathmandu face diminishing enthusiasm as concerns grow over the protest movement's sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:48 IST
Dwindling Support Marks Oli Protests in Kathmandu
Cadres and supporters of former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Supporters of former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to the streets again on Monday, seeking his release. However, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) saw dwindling turnout as crowds in Kathmandu thinned.

Senior leaders refrained from joining street protests, leaving cadres to confront police alone. Despite efforts to energize the movement, participation dwindled to just 200 by Sunday. The declining momentum raises concerns for the protest's endurance.

The UML is demanding an impartial investigation into incidents from early September, alleging bias. Oli, facing detention related to these events, remains hospitalized with several health issues, adding complexity to the ongoing political drama in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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