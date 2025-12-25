Left Menu

Russia Claims Control Over Sviato-Pokrovske Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia's Defence Ministry announced its forces seized Sviato-Pokrovske in the Donetsk region. This statement, reported by Russian news agencies, highlights ongoing tensions in eastern Ukraine. Reuters has not independently verified this claim, underscoring challenges in accessing accurate information from conflict zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:43 IST
Russia Claims Control Over Sviato-Pokrovske Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its military forces have successfully captured the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was shared by Russian news agencies citing the ministry.

However, Reuters has been unable to verify this report independently, as obtaining reliable battlefield information remains challenging in ongoing conflict zones.

The strategic advance underscores the continued tensions and hostilities in the eastern part of Ukraine, as the situation remains complex and dynamically evolving.

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025