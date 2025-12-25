Russia Claims Control Over Sviato-Pokrovske Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its military forces have successfully captured the settlement of Sviato-Pokrovske, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This information was shared by Russian news agencies citing the ministry.

However, Reuters has been unable to verify this report independently, as obtaining reliable battlefield information remains challenging in ongoing conflict zones.

The strategic advance underscores the continued tensions and hostilities in the eastern part of Ukraine, as the situation remains complex and dynamically evolving.