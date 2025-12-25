Algeria Demands Justice: Colonial Reparations Law Passed

In a pivotal move, Algerian legislators declared France's colonial rule a crime, enacting a law that demands restitution of seized properties among other reparations. This historic vote signifies a significant step in addressing past injustices, yet has ruffled diplomatic feathers with France.

340 members of Algeria's National Assembly voted in favor of the law, which mandates the restitution of Algerian archives and properties taken during the colonial era. It also calls for detailed maps of French nuclear tests conducted in Algeria and the repatriation of Algerian resistance fighters' remains.

The legislation has sparked controversy, with France labeling it a 'hostile act' amid ongoing dialogues about historical grievances under President Emmanuel Macron. The economic costs and brutalities borne by Algeria during colonial times underscore the significance of this legislative move.

(With inputs from agencies.)