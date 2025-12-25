Left Menu

Family Feud Leads to Murder: The Dark Side of Relative Relationships

Four individuals, including a father and his sons, were arrested over the murder of a relative in Najibabad, linked to a family dispute and an illicit affair. The victim, Sameer, was strangled by contract killers hired by his uncle's family. Investigations traced a network involving an occult practitioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:27 IST
Family Feud Leads to Murder: The Dark Side of Relative Relationships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of familial conflict and betrayal, four individuals have been arrested in Najibabad for their alleged role in the murder of a 25-year-old man. The victim, Sameer, was reportedly killed over a suspected illicit relationship with a cousin, police revealed.

The alleged murder unfolded as the body of Sameer was discovered near a highway in the Jalalabad area, according to law enforcement reports. Sameer's father, Dilshad, filed a formal complaint implicating his own brother Rafiq and his nephews Rahat and Rafat in the plot. This was based on suspicions of a conspiracy to end Sameer's life with the help of hired killers.

Investigations unearthed a grim web of deceit, showcasing the involvement of another suspect, Arshad, and an occultist named Jainul from Delhi, who devised the plan. The enforcement team is actively searching for the remaining accused, including Jainul and his associates Arif and Saleem. Disturbing details reveal the lengths taken to orchestrate the murder, involving fake social media profiles and financial transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025