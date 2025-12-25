Family Feud Leads to Murder: The Dark Side of Relative Relationships

In a chilling case of familial conflict and betrayal, four individuals have been arrested in Najibabad for their alleged role in the murder of a 25-year-old man. The victim, Sameer, was reportedly killed over a suspected illicit relationship with a cousin, police revealed.

The alleged murder unfolded as the body of Sameer was discovered near a highway in the Jalalabad area, according to law enforcement reports. Sameer's father, Dilshad, filed a formal complaint implicating his own brother Rafiq and his nephews Rahat and Rafat in the plot. This was based on suspicions of a conspiracy to end Sameer's life with the help of hired killers.

Investigations unearthed a grim web of deceit, showcasing the involvement of another suspect, Arshad, and an occultist named Jainul from Delhi, who devised the plan. The enforcement team is actively searching for the remaining accused, including Jainul and his associates Arif and Saleem. Disturbing details reveal the lengths taken to orchestrate the murder, involving fake social media profiles and financial transactions.

