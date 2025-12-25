Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Top Maoist Leader Neutralized in Odisha

Ganesh Uike, a top Maoist leader, was killed along with five others in a gunfight with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district. This is hailed as a substantial step towards eradicating Naxalism in the state. Authorities emphasize ongoing operations to completely eliminate the threat by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:38 IST
Ganesh Uike, a prominent figure within the Maoist insurgency, was among six red rebels neutralized in recent clashes with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district, according to local authorities. This operation marks a significant stride in the campaign against Naxalism in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded this development as a major breakthrough. Shah emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum towards a Naxal-free India, with ambitions set for 2026. Odisha's state police, led by Officer Sanjeeb Panda, were commended for their critical role in this success.

The operation, involving multiple teams from the Special Operations Group, CRPF, and BSF, resulted in the recovery of weapons and the identification of top Maoist cadres, including Uike. Authorities remain committed to further proactive measures to ensure peace and safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

