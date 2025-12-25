Major Breakthrough: Top Maoist Leader Neutralized in Odisha

Ganesh Uike, a prominent figure within the Maoist insurgency, was among six red rebels neutralized in recent clashes with security personnel in Odisha's Kandhamal district, according to local authorities. This operation marks a significant stride in the campaign against Naxalism in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded this development as a major breakthrough. Shah emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum towards a Naxal-free India, with ambitions set for 2026. Odisha's state police, led by Officer Sanjeeb Panda, were commended for their critical role in this success.

The operation, involving multiple teams from the Special Operations Group, CRPF, and BSF, resulted in the recovery of weapons and the identification of top Maoist cadres, including Uike. Authorities remain committed to further proactive measures to ensure peace and safety in the region.

