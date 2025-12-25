Revolutionizing Governance: New Initiatives Launched for Transparency and Accountability
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized good governance as a daily responsibility during a workshop, launching five initiatives to enhance governance processes. These efforts, including an AI recruitment tool and digital learning labs, aim to modernize administration and honor India's commitment to transparency and accountability.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that good governance should be a daily responsibility, deeply rooted in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric delivery, while inaugurating a national workshop on governance practices.
Celebrating Good Governance Day, he introduced five key initiatives, including AI tools and mobile applications designed to enhance governance frameworks and equip civil servants for evolving challenges.
These innovations were launched to honor the service of ex-servicemen, improve recruitment processes, and promote digital learning, embodying a forward-thinking approach to governance reform.