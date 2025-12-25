Left Menu

Revolutionizing Governance: New Initiatives Launched for Transparency and Accountability

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized good governance as a daily responsibility during a workshop, launching five initiatives to enhance governance processes. These efforts, including an AI recruitment tool and digital learning labs, aim to modernize administration and honor India's commitment to transparency and accountability.

Updated: 25-12-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that good governance should be a daily responsibility, deeply rooted in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric delivery, while inaugurating a national workshop on governance practices.

Celebrating Good Governance Day, he introduced five key initiatives, including AI tools and mobile applications designed to enhance governance frameworks and equip civil servants for evolving challenges.

These innovations were launched to honor the service of ex-servicemen, improve recruitment processes, and promote digital learning, embodying a forward-thinking approach to governance reform.

