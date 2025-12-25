Revolutionizing Governance: New Initiatives Launched for Transparency and Accountability

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that good governance should be a daily responsibility, deeply rooted in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric delivery, while inaugurating a national workshop on governance practices.

Celebrating Good Governance Day, he introduced five key initiatives, including AI tools and mobile applications designed to enhance governance frameworks and equip civil servants for evolving challenges.

These innovations were launched to honor the service of ex-servicemen, improve recruitment processes, and promote digital learning, embodying a forward-thinking approach to governance reform.