Govt Grants Ex-Servicemen Status to Military Nursing Service Officers

In a landmark decision recognising the service and sacrifices of the Military Nursing Service (MNS), the Government of India has extended Ex-Servicemen (ESM) status to officers of the MNS. The move follows an amendment to the Ex-Servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979, notified today by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Statutory Parity with Armed Forces

As per the amendment, Section 2(c)(i) of the Rules has been revised to explicitly include the Military Nursing Service of the Indian Union within the definition of an Ex-Serviceman. The updated provision now covers personnel who have served in any rank—combatant or non-combatant—in the Regular Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Military Nursing Service.

This change places MNS officers on an equal statutory footing with other uniformed services for post-retirement entitlements and welfare benefits.

Recognising the Role of Military Nursing Service

The Military Nursing Service is a vital component of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), alongside the Army Medical Corps and Army Dental Corps. MNS officers are commissioned officers who serve across Army, Navy and Air Force medical establishments, delivering critical nursing care in military hospitals, supporting operations and emergencies, and tending to casualties in challenging and often hostile conditions.

Access to Ex-Servicemen Benefits

With the inclusion of MNS under the ESM framework, officers retiring or being released from service will now be eligible for all benefits available to Ex-Servicemen, including:

Reservation in Central Civil Services and Posts

Age concessions for government employment

Associated welfare and re-employment measures

The reform will take effect immediately, ensuring timely access to benefits for eligible MNS officers.

Government’s Commitment to Veteran Welfare

The amendment underscores the Government’s commitment to equity, parity and welfare of veterans, while formally acknowledging the indispensable role played by MNS officers in safeguarding the health and well-being of Armed Forces personnel and their families.

The move is widely seen as a long-overdue recognition of the contribution of military nurses, who serve with distinction alongside combat and medical units across the spectrum of military operations.