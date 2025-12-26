Man dies by suicide in Latur after alleging police harassment in video post

Left Menu

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after accusing police personnel of harassment in Maharashtras Latur district, an official said on Friday.The body of Imran Khalilmia Belure, a resident of Aurad, was found hanging from a tree in a forest near the Terna River on Thursday evening, the official said.Before taking the extreme step, the deceased posted a video on social media, accusing an assistant police inspector and a police driver of repeatedly harassing him, he said.In 2022, Belure worked at a shop and was arrested in connection with a theft at the establishment.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-12-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 14:33 IST
A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after accusing police personnel of harassment in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Friday.

The body of Imran Khalilmia Belure, a resident of Aurad, was found hanging from a tree in a forest near the Terna River on Thursday evening, the official said.

Before taking the extreme step, the deceased posted a video on social media, accusing an assistant police inspector and a police driver of repeatedly harassing him, he said.

In 2022, Belure worked at a shop and was arrested in connection with a theft at the establishment. Although the stolen goods were recovered, he allegedly faced continued harassment.

In a video, which later went viral on social media, Belure claimed that police personnel frequently visited his house late at night, intimidated his family and subjected him to mental torture.

A large crowd of relatives and residents gathered at the spot where Belure's body was found and refused to allow the body to be brought down or a panchnama to be conducted until a case was registered against the concerned police personnel. As a result, the body remained hanging from the tree till midnight.

A post-mortem was conducted at Nilanga hospital, and the process is underway to register a case against the concerned police officers, inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi said.

