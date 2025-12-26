Left Menu

Odisha vigilance launches raids on properties of junior engineer, forester

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:00 IST
The Odisha Vigilance on Friday launched simultaneous raids on the properties of a junior engineer of Malkangiri district and a forester of Koraput district.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets, vigilance officers raided the properties of the two government officers at nine locations, an officer of the anti-corruption wing said.

The department has identified the officers as Nihar Ranjan Sarkar, junior engineer (JE) of Malkangiri block and Niranjan Satapathy, forester, Koraput.

Till 1 pm, the vigilance officers have detected one palatial triple-storeyed building, eight valuable plots, including 6 in posh area of Malkangiri town, and Rs 2.11 lakh cash from the possession of the JE, he said.

Sarkar joined the government service in November 2015 on a contractual basis. He was regularised in August 2022. In December last year, he was posted as JE at the Malkangiri block. Similarly, during the raids in connection to the forester, two triple storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar, another building in Koraput, seven high-value plots, including two in prime location of Bhubaneswar, 1 kg gold, Rs 8.70 lakh cash, and one SUV were detected by the vigilance officers.

Satapathy entered into government service in January 1988 as a forest guard under the Koraput forest division with a monthly initial salary of Rs 625.

