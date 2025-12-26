Left Menu

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:18 IST
BNP's Tarique Rahman visits his father's grave 17 years after return from self-exile
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday visited the grave of his father and Bangladesh's former president Ziaur Rahman in Dhaka, 17 years after he returned home from self-exile in the UK.

The 60-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman returned to the country on Thursday after living in London since 2008.

Rahman reached Zia Udyan in a red-and-green bulletproof bus and paid floral tributes at the grave, offering 'dua' and 'munajat' for the eternal peace of his father's soul, news portal bangla.daily-sun.com reported.

BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was a Bangladeshi military officer who served as the sixth president of Bangladesh from 1977 until his assassination in 1981. He retired from the army in 1978 with the rank of lieutenant general.

The BNP leader was accompanied by senior party leaders during the visit.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), police and the army barred media personnel and party activists from entering the grave area and its surroundings.

While Rahman was paying respects, party leaders and activists gathered in front of the entrance and chanted slogans.

