"Tarique Rahman's priority should be to safeguard Hindus": Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on violence in Bangladesh

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's priority should be to safeguard Hindu brethren after the latter vowed to build the country with the togetherness of every community. Speaking with ANI, Shaina NC said, "After 17 years, Tarique Rahman has returned to Bangladesh... If he says that Bangladesh belongs to Muslims, Hindus, Christians alike, then his priority should be to safeguard our Hindu brethren in Bangladesh."

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh after 17 years, was accorded a grand reception at the capital's 300 Feet road in Purbachal area. In his address to the public vowed to build the country with the togetherness of all communities. "Today the time has come for us all to build the country together. This country has people of the hills, and it also has people of the plains. Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, and people of various religions live in this country. We want to build such a Bangladesh together--the Bangladesh that a mother dreams of. That is, a safe Bangladesh. A Bangladesh where a woman, a man, or a child--whoever it may be--can safely leave home and, God willing, return home safely," he added.

Speaking about the recent violence in the country, Rahman alleged that "various agents of imperialist forces" are currently engaged in conspiracies. "We must be patient. We must exercise restraint--especially the members of the young generation. You will lead this country in the coming days. You must take responsibility today to build this country beautifully, on a strong foundation--on a democratic foundation and a strong economic foundation. Everyone must unite to form responsible national leadership."

"We want peace in the country. We want peace in the country. We want peace in the country," he added. Rahman, who is son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was arrested during the army-backed caretaker government of 2007-08. After his release, he went to London with his family and did not return to the country.

After the ousting of Sheikh Hasina last year, he was acquitted one by one of the cases filed during the Awami League period through legal battles, paving the way for his return to the country. Rahman has returned to the country ahead of the elections in February 2026, and in a time when fundamentalist forces grip the nation, engaging in violence against the Hindu minorities. (ANI)

