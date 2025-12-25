Left Menu

Tarique Rahman's Bold Call for Unity Amid Political Turmoil

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, returned to Dhaka after 17 years, calling for national unity to maintain law and order amid political instability. He urged support for his plan to create a safe Bangladesh while highlighting his potential run for prime minister in upcoming polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), arrived in Dhaka after a 17-year absence and promptly called for national unity to preserve law and order. In his address to party supporters gathered at the July 36 Expressway, Rahman emphasized the importance of cohesion across political, religious, and non-partisan lines.

His plea came amid rising unrest following the assassination of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a pivotal figure in the protests that preceded the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government. Rahman, son of ailing ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia, has emerged as a strong contender for the country's top position in the upcoming polls.

Referencing Martin Luther King, Rahman shared his vision for Bangladesh's future, seeking nationwide support to foster a secure environment for all citizens. Urging prayers for his hospitalized mother, Khaleda Zia, Rahman positioned the BNP as a frontrunner in the forthcoming elections, with their main opposition, the Awami League, facing restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

