Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say

Two people were ‌killed in a stabbing and ramming ⁠attack by a Palestinian in northern Israel, Israeli authorities said ​on Friday.

Israel's emergency services ‍said one man, aged around 68, had been run ⁠over ‌and ⁠had died. Israel's public broadcaster ‍said a woman, aged around 20, ​had been stabbed to ⁠death. A further two people ⁠suffered mild injuries, it said.

Israeli police said ⁠the alleged attacker was a ⁠Palestinian resident ‌of the occupied West Bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)