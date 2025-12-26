Left Menu

Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say

Two people were ‌killed in a stabbing and ramming ⁠attack by a Palestinian in northern Israel, Israeli authorities said ​on Friday. Israel's emergency services ‍said one man, aged around 68, had been run ⁠over ‌and ⁠had died. Israel's public broadcaster ‍said a woman, aged around 20, ​had been stabbed to ⁠death.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 17:20 IST
Israel's emergency services ‍said one man, aged around 68, had been run ⁠over ‌and ⁠had died. Israel's public broadcaster ‍said a woman, aged around 20, ​had been stabbed to ⁠death. A further two people ⁠suffered mild injuries, it said.

Israeli police said ⁠the alleged attacker was a ⁠Palestinian resident ‌of the occupied West Bank.

