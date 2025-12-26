Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Israeli reservist rams vehicle into Palestinian man praying in West Bank

More than a thousand Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between October ⁠7, 2023 and October 17, 2025, mostly in operations by security forces and some ⁠by settler violence, according ‌to the U.N. In the same period, 57 Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks. On Friday, a Palestinian assailant killed two ⁠people in northern Israel, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Israeli reservist rams vehicle into Palestinian man praying in West Bank

An Israeli reservist soldier rammed his vehicle into ‌a Palestinian man as he prayed on a roadside in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, after earlier firing shots in ⁠the area, the Israeli military said.

"Footage was received of an armed individual running over a Palestinian individual," it said in a statement, adding the individual was a reservist ​and his military service had been terminated. The reservist acted "in severe violation of his ‍authority" and his weapon had been confiscated, the military said.

Israeli media reported that he was being held under house arrest. The Israeli police did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Palestinian man ⁠went ‌to hospital for ⁠checks after the attack, but was unhurt and is now at home. Video which aired on Palestinian ‍TV and was verified by Reuters shows a man in civilian clothing with a gun slung ​over his shoulder driving an off-road vehicle into a man praying on the ⁠side of the road.

This year ​was one of the most violent on record for Israeli civilian attacks against ⁠Palestinians in the West Bank, according to United Nations data that shows more than 750 injuries. More than a thousand Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between October ⁠7, 2023 and October 17, 2025, mostly in operations by security forces and some ⁠by settler violence, according ‌to the U.N. In the same period, 57 Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks.

On Friday, a Palestinian assailant killed two ⁠people in northern Israel, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India
2
Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering will be allowed

Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering wi...

 India
3
Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be frontline volunteers:CM

Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be...

 India
4
Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for national politics

Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for n...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025