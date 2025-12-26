Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Two dead in Palestinian attack in Israel, Israeli authorities say

A Palestinian assailant ran over a man and stabbed a woman and ⁠killed them both in northern Israel on Friday, Israeli emergency services said. The assailant, from the occupied West ​Bank, was shot and wounded by a civilian at ‍the scene and taken to hospital, the Israeli police said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Two dead in Palestinian attack in Israel, Israeli authorities say

A Palestinian assailant ran over a man and stabbed a woman and ⁠killed them both in northern Israel on Friday, Israeli emergency services said.

The assailant, from the occupied West ​Bank, was shot and wounded by a civilian at ‍the scene and taken to hospital, the Israeli police said in a statement. "This was a rolling terror attack," the ⁠police ‌added.

Israeli Defence ⁠Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to ‍respond forcefully in the West Bank town of Qabaitya, where ​he said the assailant came from, to thwart ⁠any further attacks. The Israeli military said it was "preparing for an operation" ⁠in the area.

The Israeli ambulance service said that a teenager was also hurt in the attack ⁠and that the man and woman were pronounced dead at ⁠the ‌scene after medics were unable to resuscitate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India
2
Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering will be allowed

Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering wi...

 India
3
Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be frontline volunteers:CM

Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be...

 India
4
Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for national politics

Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for n...

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025