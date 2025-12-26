UPDATE 1-Two dead in Palestinian attack in Israel, Israeli authorities say

A Palestinian assailant ran over a man and stabbed a woman and ⁠killed them both in northern Israel on Friday, Israeli emergency services said.

The assailant, from the occupied West ​Bank, was shot and wounded by a civilian at ‍the scene and taken to hospital, the Israeli police said in a statement. "This was a rolling terror attack," the ⁠police ‌added.

Israeli Defence ⁠Minister Israel Katz said he had instructed the military to ‍respond forcefully in the West Bank town of Qabaitya, where ​he said the assailant came from, to thwart ⁠any further attacks. The Israeli military said it was "preparing for an operation" ⁠in the area.

The Israeli ambulance service said that a teenager was also hurt in the attack ⁠and that the man and woman were pronounced dead at ⁠the ‌scene after medics were unable to resuscitate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)