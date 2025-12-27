Operation Kalnemi: Uttarakhand's Drive Against Religious Fraud
Operation Kalnemi in Uttarakhand has resulted in the arrest of 511 individuals, including 19 Bangladeshis, for illegal activities under the guise of religion. The campaign, initiated in July 2025, seeks to uphold law and order while respecting genuine faith.
In a significant crackdown, 511 individuals, among them 19 Bangladeshis, have been arrested across Uttarakhand as part of 'Operation Kalnemi', officials disclosed on Friday.
Launched by the Uttarakhand government in July 2025, Operation Kalnemi targets individuals exploiting religion for illegal acts. The drive has so far verified more than 4,800 people in key districts such as Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the operation's objective is to maintain law and order, dismissing claims of communal bias and stressing that genuine faith will be respected, but not used as a cover for crime.
