UP: Interfaith marriage in Meerut put off amid 'love jihad' claims by Hindu groups

An interfaith marriage scheduled to be held in Meerut on Friday was postponed following protests by certain Hindu organisations and apprehensions of tension, officials said, as police stepped up security to maintain law and order. The marriage between a Hindu woman from the Ganganagar area and a Muslim man was to take place at a resort on the Ganganagar-Mawana Road. Invitation cards had already been printed, but a controversy erupted over the groom's name, with some Hindu groups alleging that his identity had been concealed and terming the case as one of alleged ''love jihad''. In view of a call for a ''mahapanchayat'' outside the wedding venue by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, the local administration deployed additional police personnel in the area. Amid fears of escalation, the resort management cancelled the booking, leading to the postponement of the wedding. The woman's uncle has lodged a complaint at the Ganganagar police station alleging religious conversion and cheating by the man. Police said a case was registered on February 9 and an investigation is underway. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar told PTI that all aspects of the matter are being examined fairly and lawfully, adding that discrepancies in the names printed on the wedding card and other allegations are also being probed. Meanwhile, some office-bearers of Hindu organisations claimed they were placed under house arrest to prevent the proposed gathering. Police, however, denied the allegation and said that preventive measures were taken to ensure peace. Sachin Sirohi, national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Suraksha Sangathan, said a ''Hindu mahapanchayat'' had been announced outside the resort to ''raise awareness'' and draw the administration's attention to alleged irregularities. He claimed confusion arose after the groom's name was printed as ''Sahil'' on the wedding card, while another name, ''Shahvez'', later surfaced. ''We are not against anyone's personal freedom, but if there is any concealment of identity or coercion, it is a serious matter and must be investigated transparently,'' Sirohi said. The woman, however, told media persons that she is an adult and was entering into the marriage of her own free will. Refuting the allegations, she said she has known the man for six years and that both families were aware of the relationship. She claimed that ''Sahil'' was a nickname given by her mother and denied any concealment of identity or forced conversion. She also alleged that some people were unnecessarily escalating the issue and appealed to the state government to provide protection. The woman said her father had died in 2023 and that her family has an ongoing property dispute with her uncle, who has filed the complaint. Identifying herself as an Ambedkarite and a follower of Buddhism, she said the marriage was to be solemnised according to Buddhist rituals and questioned why the matter was being projected as a Hindu-Muslim issue. PTI tried to contact Shahvez but could not reach out to him immediately for comments. Police said the situation is under control and appealed to all sides to exercise restraint, adding that appropriate action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order. The matter has also triggered widespread discussion on social media, officials said.

