Tragedy in Mysuru: Helium Cylinder Blast Claims Three Lives

The death toll from the helium cylinder explosion near the famed Mysuru Palace has increased to three, officials reported Saturday.

Lakshmi, a 29-year-old resident of Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, succumbed to her severe injuries, including abdominal trauma, at KR Hospital, the police confirmed.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency has joined the investigation to determine the underlying cause behind the explosion that claimed multiple lives.