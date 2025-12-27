Tragedy in Mysuru: Helium Cylinder Blast Claims Three Lives
A helium cylinder explosion near Mysuru Palace has led to three fatalities, including Lakshmi from Bengaluru. The incident involved Saleem, a balloon seller, along with others. Police and the National Investigation Agency are investigating the cause of the deadly blast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The death toll from the helium cylinder explosion near the famed Mysuru Palace has increased to three, officials reported Saturday.
Lakshmi, a 29-year-old resident of Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, succumbed to her severe injuries, including abdominal trauma, at KR Hospital, the police confirmed.
Additionally, the National Investigation Agency has joined the investigation to determine the underlying cause behind the explosion that claimed multiple lives.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mysuru
- helium
- cylinder
- explosion
- death toll
- investigation
- NIA
- Lakshmi
- blast
- Saleem
ALSO READ
California Drops Lawsuit Over High-Speed Rail Funding
Mudslides and Chaos: Southern California's Response to Holiday Storm
Southern California Braces for Post-Christmas Flooding After Atmospheric River Deluge
Amit Shah Inaugurates Anti-Terrorism Conference 2025, Unveils NIA Tools
Amit Shah Hails Groundbreaking Investigations into Pahalgam and Delhi Blast Cases