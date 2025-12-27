Left Menu

Tragedy in Mysuru: Helium Cylinder Blast Claims Three Lives

A helium cylinder explosion near Mysuru Palace has led to three fatalities, including Lakshmi from Bengaluru. The incident involved Saleem, a balloon seller, along with others. Police and the National Investigation Agency are investigating the cause of the deadly blast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 27-12-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 09:09 IST
Tragedy in Mysuru: Helium Cylinder Blast Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the helium cylinder explosion near the famed Mysuru Palace has increased to three, officials reported Saturday.

Lakshmi, a 29-year-old resident of Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, succumbed to her severe injuries, including abdominal trauma, at KR Hospital, the police confirmed.

Additionally, the National Investigation Agency has joined the investigation to determine the underlying cause behind the explosion that claimed multiple lives.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee: A Year of Milestones and Memories

 India
2
Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

Tumultuous 2025: Punjab's Struggles and Triumphs

 India
3
Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

Una Schools Adapt to Cold: Revised Winter Hours

 India
4
A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulence

A Year of Chaos and Triumph in Indian Boxing: Champions Emerge Amid Turbulen...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025