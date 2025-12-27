Supreme Court's Transformative Year: Verdicts, Scandals, and Judicial Reforms

The Supreme Court experienced a transformative 2025, characterized by pivotal judgments and unprecedented events. Landmark decisions defined the year, addressing the powers of governors, the president, and amendments to the Waqf law. The judiciary also faced internal challenges with a scandal involving significant cash found at a judge's residence, prompting administrative actions.

Judicial leadership saw three Chief Justices in this period, with CJI Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant shaping the court's course. Efforts to bolster judicial independence included public announcements by justices Khanna and Gavai to reject post-retiral assignments and moves towards institutional transparency, including public asset disclosures of judges.

Engagements with critical issues spanned public interest mandates, like resolving election roll revisions and stray dog policies, and economic matters such as insolvency resolutions. Contentious topics such as lawyer-client privilege and the reform of tribunal laws also underscored the court's influence in shaping both legal principles and societal norms.

