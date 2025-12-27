Left Menu

Thailand and Cambodia Agree on Ceasefire to End Border Conflict

Thailand and Cambodia have signed an agreement to cease hostilities along their disputed border, effective at noon local time. The deal prohibits further military movements and airspace violations. Thailand had used airstrikes, and the agreement includes repatriating 18 Cambodian soldiers after 72 hours of maintained peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:33 IST
  • Thailand

In a move to halt weeks of escalating tension, Thailand and Cambodia announced a ceasefire agreement concerning their disputed border territory.

The agreement, effective from noon local time on Saturday, prohibits further military movements and violations of airspace for military purposes, a notable feature as only Thailand conducted airstrikes.

A significant stipulation in the agreement calls for the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers held by Thailand, after the ceasefire has been observed for 72 hours, addressing a key demand from Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

