Thailand and Cambodia Agree on Ceasefire to End Border Conflict

In a move to halt weeks of escalating tension, Thailand and Cambodia announced a ceasefire agreement concerning their disputed border territory.

The agreement, effective from noon local time on Saturday, prohibits further military movements and violations of airspace for military purposes, a notable feature as only Thailand conducted airstrikes.

A significant stipulation in the agreement calls for the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers held by Thailand, after the ceasefire has been observed for 72 hours, addressing a key demand from Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)