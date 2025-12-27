Najib Razak's 1MDB Scandal Conviction Sparks Global Waves
Malaysia's ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to an additional 15 years for abuse of power and money laundering in the 1MDB scandal. This trial, the largest in the scandal's history, may have significant political consequences. Investigations reveal at least $4.5 billion was embezzled from the 1MDB state fund.
Malaysia's former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, received a further 15-year jail sentence and was fined $2.8 billion on charges related to power abuse and money laundering, marking the biggest trial in the notorious 1MDB scandal.
The case, concluded on Friday, could have significant repercussions on Malaysia's political landscape. Najib co-founded the state investment fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), in 2009 during his first year in power.
According to Malaysian and U.S. authorities, at least $4.5 billion were funneled out of the fund. The conviction marks a milestone in the ongoing investigations into the worldwide financial scandal.
