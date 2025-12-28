India Advances Digital Data Protection: New Board, New Rules
The Indian government's initiative to establish a Data Protection Board is underway, with the development of a digital-first office system. The board will monitor compliance, enforce the Digital Personal Data Protection Act’s guidelines, and impose penalties for breaches, ensuring a secure and transparent digital ecosystem.
The Indian government is laying the groundwork for the establishment of a new Data Protection Board, alongside developing a digital-first office system, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan.
The government is consulting with industry stakeholders on potentially shortening compliance timelines under the data protection regime. Despite the complexity of the issue, the priority is to ensure no disruption in the digital ecosystem.
The forthcoming Data Protection Board, a cornerstone of the DPDP Act, will focus on enforcing rights, monitoring compliance, and managing data breach penalties. Plans are being crafted for chairperson nomination and board member appointments, with a new office expected in the coming months.