Palamu Police Crack Down on Cybercrime and Illegal Activities

In a significant crackdown against criminal activities, the Palamu police have successfully recovered more than Rs 88 lakh in cash and frozen Rs 80 lakh related to cybercrime cases.

This initiative spans the period from January 1 to December 20, showcasing the police's efforts in tackling illegal financial activities. The police report highlights that Rs 6 lakh were returned to victims.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan revealed that alongside financial recoveries, the police arrested six cybercriminals and seized weapons, illicit drugs, and large quantities of illegal liquor. These operations reflect growing law enforcement efforts in the region.

