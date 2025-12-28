Italian Crackdown on Charity Networks Funding Hamas
Italian authorities arrested nine individuals for allegedly financing Hamas through Italian-based charities. These suspects funneled approximately 7 million euros, stated as humanitarian aid, to links associated with the terrorist group. The operation involved collaboration with Israeli intelligence and the Eurojust agency, seizing assets worth over 8 million euros.
In a sweeping operation, Italian prosecutors have arrested nine individuals accused of funneling funds to Hamas via charities based in Italy. Authorities claim the suspects directed about 7 million euros meant for humanitarian purposes to entities connected with the group, which is deemed a terrorist organization by key Western powers.
Assets worth more than 8 million euros have been seized, following an investigation launched after flagged financial transactions and conducted in cooperation with Dutch and other European authorities, coordinated through Eurojust. Police also discovered 1.08 million euros in cash and pro-Hamas materials in charity offices and personal residences.
The operation saw significant input from Israeli intelligence services, reflecting Italy's staunch support of Israel, despite protests at home. Israeli officials praised the arrests as a step against global terrorism funding. Meanwhile, Italian pro-Palestinian activists criticized the police actions, highlighting tensions amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
