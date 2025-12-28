Left Menu

EAGLE Force Swoops Down on DJ Concert, Snags Eight Drug Consumers

During a DJ concert in Telangana, eight individuals were identified as drug consumers through an operation by the EAGLE Force and Cyberabad Police. With the focus on deterrence, counseling, and rehabilitation, these individuals underwent drug screening. Measures will be taken for their rehabilitation.

Updated: 28-12-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:30 IST
Eight alleged drug consumers were recently apprehended during a DJ concert in Telangana, according to the state's anti-narcotics unit, EAGLE Force, on Sunday.

The operation was executed following credible intelligence and in partnership with the Cyberabad Police at a DJ event featuring Ukrainian DJ Artbat. The authorities conducted comprehensive drug screenings using advanced testing equipment.

Out of the 14 individuals tested, eight tested positive for drug use. These individuals, who were already on a suspect list, will attend counseling sessions and may be sent to rehabilitation as a deterrence measure, as per official sources.

