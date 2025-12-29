Federal Investigations Spotlight Somali Community in Minnesota

The FBI has ramped up its investigation into alleged fraud schemes within Minnesota's Somali community, according to FBI Director Kash Patel's statement on Sunday. This effort is part of a broader initiative by the Trump administration to address misappropriations of federal funds meant for social services.

Federal authorities claim that millions of dollars were wrongfully obtained by inactive daycare facilities, as seen in recent online videos. The FBI remains reserved about divulging further information on Patel's comments. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's administration has not offered any public responses to these allegations.

Prominent figures like U.S. Representative Tom Emmer and Vice President JD Vance have amplified the narrative on social media. Meanwhile, the state and federal prosecutors continue to dispute over the handling and implications of these fraud investigations, with President Trump vocalizing criticism against the Somali community and Governor Walz.