Gujarat Corruption Scandal: Ex-Collector Patel and Associates Under Investigation

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against Rajendrakumar Patel, a former Surendranagar collector, and three others, following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate in a bribery-linked money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation revealed a web of systematic extortion and bribery involving public servants, including Patel and associates, for processing land-use applications swiftly.

This significant corruption and money laundering case highlights grave misconduct within the Surendranagar collector's office, further investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and other anti-corruption laws.