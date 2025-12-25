Left Menu

Gujarat Corruption Scandal: Ex-Collector Patel and Associates Under Investigation

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has filed an FIR against former Surendranagar collector Rajendrakumar Patel and three associates following a bribery-related money laundering probe. An Enforcement Directorate investigation revealed large-scale corruption, with Chandrasinh Mori collecting bribes for expedited land-use application processing. The case underscores systematic extortion in Surendranagar's collector office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:52 IST
Gujarat Corruption Scandal: Ex-Collector Patel and Associates Under Investigation
The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered an FIR against Rajendrakumar Patel, a former Surendranagar collector, and three others, following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate in a bribery-linked money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation revealed a web of systematic extortion and bribery involving public servants, including Patel and associates, for processing land-use applications swiftly.

This significant corruption and money laundering case highlights grave misconduct within the Surendranagar collector's office, further investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and other anti-corruption laws.

