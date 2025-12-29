BJP MLA Faces Legal Action Over Dishonoured Cheque

A BJP MLA, Sharanu Salagar, finds himself at the center of a legal storm after a Rs 99 lakh cheque issued by him was dishonoured. The cheque was intended as repayment for a loan taken during the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to the complainant, the MLA, who sought financial support citing election expenditure, failed to return the money within the promised timeframe, despite repeated reminders. In a meeting with community elders on September 14, 2025, Salagar acknowledged his debt and issued the cheque, which later bounced due to a closed account status.

Allegations of threats and aggressive behavior by the MLA against the complainant's family have also surfaced. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking the latest development in this unfolding legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)