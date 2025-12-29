Left Menu

BJP MLA Faces Legal Action Over Dishonoured Cheque

BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar is embroiled in a legal case following the dishonour of a Rs 99 lakh cheque linked to an unreturned election loan. The complainant, a distant relative, claims the MLA aggressively rebuffed repayment reminders and issued threats. Legal action ensued after the cheque, issued as repayment, bounced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 29-12-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 11:25 IST
BJP MLA Faces Legal Action Over Dishonoured Cheque
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP MLA, Sharanu Salagar, finds himself at the center of a legal storm after a Rs 99 lakh cheque issued by him was dishonoured. The cheque was intended as repayment for a loan taken during the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to the complainant, the MLA, who sought financial support citing election expenditure, failed to return the money within the promised timeframe, despite repeated reminders. In a meeting with community elders on September 14, 2025, Salagar acknowledged his debt and issued the cheque, which later bounced due to a closed account status.

Allegations of threats and aggressive behavior by the MLA against the complainant's family have also surfaced. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking the latest development in this unfolding legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

 India
3
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
4
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025