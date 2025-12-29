BJP MLA Faces Legal Action Over Dishonoured Cheque
BJP MLA Sharanu Salagar is embroiled in a legal case following the dishonour of a Rs 99 lakh cheque linked to an unreturned election loan. The complainant, a distant relative, claims the MLA aggressively rebuffed repayment reminders and issued threats. Legal action ensued after the cheque, issued as repayment, bounced.
A BJP MLA, Sharanu Salagar, finds himself at the center of a legal storm after a Rs 99 lakh cheque issued by him was dishonoured. The cheque was intended as repayment for a loan taken during the 2023 Assembly elections.
According to the complainant, the MLA, who sought financial support citing election expenditure, failed to return the money within the promised timeframe, despite repeated reminders. In a meeting with community elders on September 14, 2025, Salagar acknowledged his debt and issued the cheque, which later bounced due to a closed account status.
Allegations of threats and aggressive behavior by the MLA against the complainant's family have also surfaced. Police have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking the latest development in this unfolding legal saga.
