Railway Station Incident Sparks Controversy and Political Outcry

A man was arrested at Balasore railway station for allegedly assaulting passengers, forcing Aadhaar checks, and chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. The incident and a circulating video prompted political reactions, with Odisha Congress condemning it as BJP's divisive politics, requesting strict action against such behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:58 IST
  India

The Government Railway Police at Balasore railway station apprehended a man accused of assaulting fellow passengers and allegedly compelling them to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' while showing their Aadhaar cards, authorities reported on Monday.

The episode occurred on Sunday night, targeting passengers who identified as migrant workers and were sleeping in the station's waiting hall. Amidst these events, a video, allegedly capturing these acts, surfaced on social media, although PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

In response, the Railway Protection Force intervened, arresting one individual linked to the incident, identified as Sagar Jena from Gandarda village. A case has been registered, with further investigations underway. Notably, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhakta Charan Das condemned the act, attributing it to divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

