Congress Enhances Civil Society Engagement with 'Rachnatmak Congress'

Sandeep Dikshit has been appointed as the chairperson of Congress's new platform, 'Rachnatmak Congress,' aimed at fostering engagement with civil society, experts, and academics. The initiative seeks to provide diverse perspectives on policy and social issues. Rahul Pandey takes on a key organizational role in West Bengal.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:17 IST
The Congress Party has taken a strategic step in boosting its engagement with civil society by appointing Sandeep Dikshit as the chairperson of its newly established platform, 'Rachnatmak Congress'.

This initiative, endorsed by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, will serve as a conduit for dialogue between the party and various experts, academicians, and civil society groups, aimed at drawing insights on a myriad of policy matters.

In addition to Dikshit's appointment, the Congress leadership has also entrusted Rahul Pandey with the responsibilities of chief organiser for the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal, signaling a strengthened focus on regional organizational capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

