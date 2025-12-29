Left Menu

Unearthed Secrets: The Hidden Graves of Syria

A mass grave in Syria's Dhumair desert, used to conceal atrocities under Assad, has been guarded and investigated following a Reuters report. Soldiers who deposed Assad now control the site, with plans for exhumations set for 2027. The probe may uncover wider truths about Assad's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mass grave in Syria's Dhumair desert used to conceal atrocities under Bashar al-Assad is now guarded and investigated, following a revealing Reuters report. For years, this remote site east of Damascus hid thousands of bodies, part of a conspiracy by Assad's regime to maintain its image as the civil war was nearing its end.

Under a plot internally dubbed 'Operation Move Earth,' Assad's inner circle had bodies unearthed and relocated to this secluded military site, which had been cleared of personnel in 2018. Recently, soldiers have been stationed at the location by the new government to secure it against possible hostile threats.

Police have launched investigations into these graves, taking surveys and gathering testimonies, aiming to proceed with exhumations planned for 2027. Military documents and eyewitness interviews, as part of the investigation by Reuters, reveal the key orchestrators of this cover-up, shedding light on the horrors faced by Syrians during Assad's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

