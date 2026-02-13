Left Menu

UN Condemns RSF Atrocities in al-Fashir as War Crimes

The United Nations Human Rights Office condemned the Rapid Support Forces for committing atrocities in Sudan's al-Fashir, which amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. More than 6,000 people were killed during the initial days of the RSF offensive in 2025, according to a report.

The United Nations has condemned the Rapid Support Forces for committing widespread atrocities during their capture of al-Fashir in Sudan, amounting to war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. The UN Human Rights Office detailed these violations following extensive interviews with over 140 victims and witnesses.

In a recent report, the UN Human Rights Office documented over 6,000 killings in al-Fashir within just the first three days of the RSF's offensive in October 2025. These numbers, corroborated through interviews conducted in Sudan's Northern State and eastern Chad, highlight the severity of the situation.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Tuerk has urged parties involved to cease their violations and called on influential states to enforce the existing arms embargo. The aim is to prevent further atrocities akin to those documented in al-Fashir.

