Mystery Surrounds U.S. Operation in Venezuela After Trump’s Radio Remarks
President Trump's cryptic comments regarding a U.S. operation against a Venezuelan facility have stirred curiosity, as key governmental entities like the CIA and Pentagon remain silent. This unconfirmed action is part of Washington's strategy against drug trafficking and pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, amidst military activities in the Caribbean.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:14 IST
In a radio interview last week, President Donald Trump made cryptic remarks about a U.S. operation targeting a 'big facility' in Venezuela, raising questions over the actions taken and the governmental body involved.
While Trump hinted at a successful strike on drug-trafficking operations, he provided no clear details, and key agencies like the CIA and the Pentagon have declined to elaborate or comment, leaving much speculation.
As Washington escalates its pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, there is growing focus on military activity in the Caribbean, highlighted by Trump's comments and a massive troop build-up in the region.