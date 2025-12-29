Mystery Surrounds U.S. Operation in Venezuela After Trump’s Radio Remarks

In a radio interview last week, President Donald Trump made cryptic remarks about a U.S. operation targeting a 'big facility' in Venezuela, raising questions over the actions taken and the governmental body involved.

While Trump hinted at a successful strike on drug-trafficking operations, he provided no clear details, and key agencies like the CIA and the Pentagon have declined to elaborate or comment, leaving much speculation.

As Washington escalates its pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, there is growing focus on military activity in the Caribbean, highlighted by Trump's comments and a massive troop build-up in the region.