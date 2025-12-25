Left Menu

Russia Condemns US Blockade as Caribbean Piracy Resurges

Russia accuses the United States of reviving piracy and lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea by blockading Venezuela. The Russian foreign ministry expresses hope that U.S. President Trump's pragmatism will help prevent a disaster, while affirming support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's efforts to safeguard sovereignty and stability.

Updated: 25-12-2025 18:22 IST
In a bold accusation on Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry lashed out at the United States, claiming that Washington is reviving piracy and banditry by blockading Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova painted a grim picture, highlighting the resurgence of what she termed 'complete lawlessness'.

Zakharova emphasized Russia's advocacy for de-escalation in the region. She expressed hope that the pragmatism of U.S. President Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in averting disaster and fostering solutions that would be agreeable within the confines of international legal norms.

Backing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Zakharova affirmed Russia's support for his government's endeavors to uphold national sovereignty and secure the stable development of Venezuela. The situation in the Caribbean remains tense, as international observers watch closely.

