In a bold accusation on Thursday, Russia's foreign ministry lashed out at the United States, claiming that Washington is reviving piracy and banditry by blockading Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova painted a grim picture, highlighting the resurgence of what she termed 'complete lawlessness'.

Zakharova emphasized Russia's advocacy for de-escalation in the region. She expressed hope that the pragmatism of U.S. President Donald Trump could play a pivotal role in averting disaster and fostering solutions that would be agreeable within the confines of international legal norms.

Backing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Zakharova affirmed Russia's support for his government's endeavors to uphold national sovereignty and secure the stable development of Venezuela. The situation in the Caribbean remains tense, as international observers watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)