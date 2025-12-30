Left Menu

U.S. Military Increases Pressure with Drug Smuggling Boat Strikes in Pacific

The U.S. military has executed a series of boat strikes in the eastern Pacific against drug smuggling operations, leading to significant casualties. The actions are part of the Trump administration's intensified campaign against drug cartels and pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 05:08 IST
The U.S. military announced on Monday that it had launched another strike on a boat suspected of drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of two people.

This latest strike, reported by the U.S. Southern Command via social media, marks the 30th known incident and raises the death toll to 107 since September, as per the figures released by the Trump administration. Although the military claims the vessel was involved in narcotic trafficking, no evidence was provided to support this assertion. A video released on social media depicts the boat being struck by two explosions.

President Donald Trump has defended these actions, describing them as essential steps to reduce the influx of drugs into the United States, framing the situation as an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels. In addition to these strikes, increased military presence in the region is part of a broader strategy to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the United States.

