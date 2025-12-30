U.S. Military Increases Pressure with Drug Smuggling Boat Strikes in Pacific

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it had launched another strike on a boat suspected of drug smuggling in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of two people.

This latest strike, reported by the U.S. Southern Command via social media, marks the 30th known incident and raises the death toll to 107 since September, as per the figures released by the Trump administration. Although the military claims the vessel was involved in narcotic trafficking, no evidence was provided to support this assertion. A video released on social media depicts the boat being struck by two explosions.

President Donald Trump has defended these actions, describing them as essential steps to reduce the influx of drugs into the United States, framing the situation as an 'armed conflict' with drug cartels. In addition to these strikes, increased military presence in the region is part of a broader strategy to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who faces narcoterrorism charges in the United States.