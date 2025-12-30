Left Menu

Anthony Joshua's Narrow Escape: Tragedy Strikes in Nigeria

British former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua experienced a personal tragedy when a car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State claimed the lives of two friends. Joshua sustained minor injuries, while the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to promoters Matchroom Boxing and local police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 05:27 IST
British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State. The incident resulted in the loss of two of his close friends, while Joshua escaped with minor injuries.

According to local authorities, the tragic accident occurred when the vehicle Joshua was in collided with another on Monday. The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the crash and stated that an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Promoter Matchroom Boxing reported the news, expressing condolences for the loss. Joshua, 36, was in Nigeria visiting from Britain when the unfortunate event unfolded.

