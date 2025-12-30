Anthony Joshua's Narrow Escape: Tragedy Strikes in Nigeria

British former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State. The incident resulted in the loss of two of his close friends, while Joshua escaped with minor injuries.

According to local authorities, the tragic accident occurred when the vehicle Joshua was in collided with another on Monday. The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the crash and stated that an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Promoter Matchroom Boxing reported the news, expressing condolences for the loss. Joshua, 36, was in Nigeria visiting from Britain when the unfortunate event unfolded.