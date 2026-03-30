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Tragic Accidental Discharges Raise Safety Concerns in Military and Police

A soldier and a police constable succumbed to injuries from separate incidents of accidental weapon discharges. Both incidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, with the soldier passing at 92 Base Hospital and the constable at a local hospital. Investigations are ongoing under section 194 of BNSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:10 IST
Tragic Accidental Discharges Raise Safety Concerns in Military and Police
  • Country:
  • India

An Army soldier tragically lost his life following an accidental discharge of his weapon on Monday, authorities revealed. The fatal incident occurred at the Army Regimental Centre where his service rifle accidentally went off. Upon sustaining injuries, the jawan was rushed to the 92 Base Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, a police constable named Ashiq Hussain died after being critically injured by the accidental discharge of a colleague's weapon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday at the District Police Office Shopian, where Hussain was employed as a canteen attendant.

Authorities have commenced proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS to investigate the tragic occurrences. These incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns within military and law enforcement operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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