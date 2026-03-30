Tragic Accidental Discharges Raise Safety Concerns in Military and Police

An Army soldier tragically lost his life following an accidental discharge of his weapon on Monday, authorities revealed. The fatal incident occurred at the Army Regimental Centre where his service rifle accidentally went off. Upon sustaining injuries, the jawan was rushed to the 92 Base Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, a police constable named Ashiq Hussain died after being critically injured by the accidental discharge of a colleague's weapon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday at the District Police Office Shopian, where Hussain was employed as a canteen attendant.

Authorities have commenced proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS to investigate the tragic occurrences. These incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns within military and law enforcement operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)