Tragic Accidental Discharges Raise Safety Concerns in Military and Police
A soldier and a police constable succumbed to injuries from separate incidents of accidental weapon discharges. Both incidents occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, with the soldier passing at 92 Base Hospital and the constable at a local hospital. Investigations are ongoing under section 194 of BNSS.
- Country:
- India
An Army soldier tragically lost his life following an accidental discharge of his weapon on Monday, authorities revealed. The fatal incident occurred at the Army Regimental Centre where his service rifle accidentally went off. Upon sustaining injuries, the jawan was rushed to the 92 Base Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
In a separate incident, a police constable named Ashiq Hussain died after being critically injured by the accidental discharge of a colleague's weapon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place on Friday at the District Police Office Shopian, where Hussain was employed as a canteen attendant.
Authorities have commenced proceedings under section 194 of the BNSS to investigate the tragic occurrences. These incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns within military and law enforcement operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Vande Mataram: Embracing Patriotism and Progress
Walnut Conservation: A Key to Jammu and Kashmir's Economic Identity
Vetting Bills: Ensuring Fair Employment Across Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Sees Drop in Road Accidents with Enhanced Safety Measures
Bridging the Infrastructure Gap in Jammu and Kashmir Schools