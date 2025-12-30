AI Imagery Sparks Controversy Over National Water Award

The Congress party has raised serious allegations against the Madhya Pradesh government, accusing it of corruption in securing a national award for water conservation through the use of AI-generated images. These claims have been firmly rejected by local authorities.

Khandwa district was awarded first place nationally for remarkable water conservation efforts under the Center's 'Jal Sanchay, Jan Bhagidari' campaign. The district received recognition at the sixth National Water Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi. Despite these honors, controversy has erupted, fueled by accusations that AI technology was misused to fabricate evidence of conservation achievements.

In response, Khandwa's administration held a press conference addressing these allegations. District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Nagarjun B Gowda clarified that AI-generated images were irrelevant to the award decision. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry conducted thorough verifications and field inspections affirming the legitimacy of the conservation works. Furthermore, actions are being taken against those responsible for any misuse of AI imagery on unrelated platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)