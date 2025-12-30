A Tribute to Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Trailblazer in Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow on Tuesday at the passing of Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Modi recognized her significant contributions to both her country's development and the enhancement of India-Bangladesh relations.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh," Modi stated on social media platform X, offering a heartfelt message of support.

Zia, who served three times as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, passed away at the age of 80 in a Dhaka hospital. She is remembered for her pivotal role in the return of democracy to her nation and her enduring influence on Bangladesh's political landscape.