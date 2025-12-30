China Stocks: A Turn in the Tide

China's stock market took a slight downturn on Tuesday as the Shanghai Composite index broke its nine-day winning streak, slipping 0.1% to 3,961.21. Despite the decline, the defence sector reached a new three-year high, driven by live-fire drills around Taiwan.

The blue-chip CSI300 index remained largely stable, while the gold industry recouped earlier losses, and technology sectors like artificial intelligence and semiconductors saw modest gains. In contrast, real estate and healthcare sectors experienced declines.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index grew by 0.5%, buoyed by strong performances in the tech industry. Notably, six Chinese companies debuted, with most surpassing their IPO prices, concluding a successful year for Hong Kong in Asia's equity capital markets.