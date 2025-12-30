Left Menu

China Stocks: A Turn in the Tide

China's stocks slightly declined, ending a record-breaking streak for the Shanghai Composite. While the defence and tech sectors showed strong performances, real estate and healthcare lagged. Analysts foresee continued bullish momentum. In Hong Kong, new listings uplifted the market, marking a robust year for Asian equities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:17 IST
China Stocks: A Turn in the Tide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock market took a slight downturn on Tuesday as the Shanghai Composite index broke its nine-day winning streak, slipping 0.1% to 3,961.21. Despite the decline, the defence sector reached a new three-year high, driven by live-fire drills around Taiwan.

The blue-chip CSI300 index remained largely stable, while the gold industry recouped earlier losses, and technology sectors like artificial intelligence and semiconductors saw modest gains. In contrast, real estate and healthcare sectors experienced declines.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index grew by 0.5%, buoyed by strong performances in the tech industry. Notably, six Chinese companies debuted, with most surpassing their IPO prices, concluding a successful year for Hong Kong in Asia's equity capital markets.

TRENDING

1
Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

Divisive Politics in Haryana: A Call for Unity

 India
2

Gaj: The Ultimate Metal Credit Card for India's Elite

 India
3
Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

Dhruv NG: India's Next-Gen Civil Helicopter Takes Flight

 India
4
Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Scam

Thane Couple Falls Victim to Rs 21.9 Lakh Cyber Fraud in WhatsApp Trading Sc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025