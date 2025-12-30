U.S.-Israel Pact Boosts Agricultural Trade
The White House announced a proclamation regarding the adoption of a U.S.-Israel agreement focused on trade in agricultural products and other related purposes, aiming to enhance bilateral trade relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 10:11 IST
The White House made a significant announcement on Monday, revealing the adoption of a pivotal U.S.-Israel pact.
This agreement focuses primarily on the trade of agricultural products, promising to strengthen the economic ties between the two nations.
Officials from both countries are optimistic about the potential benefits this pact will bring to their domestic markets.
