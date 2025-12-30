Tensions Rise as Hindu Raksha Dal Members Arrested for Weapon Distribution

In a recent crackdown, police apprehended six members of the Hindu Raksha Dal after they distributed swords in the Shalimar Garden colony. This incident has raised substantial concerns among law enforcement and residents.

The group's president, Bhupendra Chowdhry 'Pinki,' along with 16 other office bearers, have been implicated in the case, although Chowdhry remains at large. Over two dozen unidentified activists are also under investigation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil.

The arrest follows the distribution of weapons, accompanied by pro-Hindu and anti-Muslim slogans in the area. Police have intensified efforts to maintain order, ensuring that all accused will be apprehended soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)