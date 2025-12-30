Khap Panchayat Diktats Stir Debate over Youth Attire and Mobile Use
The khap panchayat in Baghpat district has issued directives banning the use of smartphones and shorts by those under 18, sparking a divide between traditionalists and modernists. Supporters see it as preserving social values, while detractors call it impractical and authoritarian.
In Baghpat district, recent rulings by the khap panchayat have ignited debate over the restrictions imposed on young people. The directives against using smartphones and wearing shorts for individuals under 18 have drawn both praise and criticism.
Proponents argue these measures uphold cultural values, gaining political backing from local leaders. However, critics, including historian Amit Rai Jain, dismissed them as outdated and contrary to societal needs, emphasizing the government's role in legislating such matters.
The khap, known for its significant social influence despite lacking formal legal authority, intends to push these bans beyond Baghpat, inviting both support and controversy over traditional versus contemporary values.
