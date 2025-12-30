Elderly Man's Tragic Demise Amid Electoral Roll Confusion

An elderly man was killed by a train in Purulia district, West Bengal, reportedly after being distressed over a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll hearing, police reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, Durjan Majhi, 82, had been worried since receiving the hearing notice due to his missing name on the draft voters' list, according to his son, Kanai.

Majhi's death occurred shortly before his scheduled appearance at the Para Block Development Officer's office. This tragic incident aligns with a recent Election Commission directive allowing elderly and disabled electors to avoid personal hearings upon request.

(With inputs from agencies.)