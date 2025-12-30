Left Menu

Elderly Man's Tragic Demise Amid Electoral Roll Confusion

An 82-year-old man, Durjan Majhi, was killed by a train after being stressed about an SIR hearing regarding his missing name from the draft voters' list. His death coincides with a new Election Commission directive for aged and disabled electors regarding personal hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:59 IST
Elderly Man's Tragic Demise Amid Electoral Roll Confusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man was killed by a train in Purulia district, West Bengal, reportedly after being distressed over a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll hearing, police reported on Tuesday.

The deceased, Durjan Majhi, 82, had been worried since receiving the hearing notice due to his missing name on the draft voters' list, according to his son, Kanai.

Majhi's death occurred shortly before his scheduled appearance at the Para Block Development Officer's office. This tragic incident aligns with a recent Election Commission directive allowing elderly and disabled electors to avoid personal hearings upon request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

 India
2
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation

Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensatio...

 India
3
Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

 India
4
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025