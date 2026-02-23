Tragic Train Accident Severely Injures Passenger

A tragic accident at Thane station left a 28-year-old woman severely injured after she slipped while attempting to board an express train. The woman lost her arm and suffered significant leg injuries.

The incident occurred early Monday morning as Seema Shabbir Sheikh, a resident of Kalva, tried to board the Mahanagari Express train. She fell between two train coaches, leading to her severe injuries. Police arrived promptly following an announcement of the accident, and the woman was extracted from under the train.

Initially treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, she was transferred to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital for specialized care and later moved to Sion Hospital. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)