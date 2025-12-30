Gurugram Gears Up for Safe New Year Celebrations

In anticipation of the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations, the Gurugram police have announced the deployment of 5,400 personnel across the district. This move, officials stated on Tuesday, aims to maintain order and ensure a safe environment during the festivities.

To combat the issue of drunk driving, strict measures have been put in place. Authorities have issued directives to all operators of pubs, bars, and hotels emphasizing their duty to prevent intoxicated individuals from driving. These operators are tasked with arranging safe transportation for patrons who have consumed alcohol.

The police have meticulously planned and stationed resources including counter-assault teams, police riders, and emergency services such as fire brigades and ambulances at key locations. Additionally, significant security efforts are concentrated on prominent areas including MG Road, Cyber Hub, and Golf Course Road, among others. With specific traffic management strategies and designated parking zones, the initiative seeks to facilitate smooth celebrations free from disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)