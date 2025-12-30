Left Menu

Gurugram Gears Up for Safe New Year Celebrations

Gurugram police have deployed 5,400 personnel for New Year's Eve to ensure safe festivities. They will target drunk driving and ensure venues take responsibility for guests. Special security arrangements and traffic protocols are in place, with specific parking areas designated to prevent congestion.

Updated: 30-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:48 IST
In anticipation of the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations, the Gurugram police have announced the deployment of 5,400 personnel across the district. This move, officials stated on Tuesday, aims to maintain order and ensure a safe environment during the festivities.

To combat the issue of drunk driving, strict measures have been put in place. Authorities have issued directives to all operators of pubs, bars, and hotels emphasizing their duty to prevent intoxicated individuals from driving. These operators are tasked with arranging safe transportation for patrons who have consumed alcohol.

The police have meticulously planned and stationed resources including counter-assault teams, police riders, and emergency services such as fire brigades and ambulances at key locations. Additionally, significant security efforts are concentrated on prominent areas including MG Road, Cyber Hub, and Golf Course Road, among others. With specific traffic management strategies and designated parking zones, the initiative seeks to facilitate smooth celebrations free from disturbance.

