U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Intellexa Executives Amid Spyware Controversy

The U.S. Treasury Department has officially lifted sanctions on three executives associated with the spyware company Intellexa, as noted in a recent notice on the department's website. This action partially reverses the sanctions previously imposed by the Biden administration against individuals connected to Intellexa.

The decision to remove the sanctions was described by Treasury as a 'normal administrative process' following a petition for reconsideration. The officials have taken measures to distance themselves from the Intellexa Consortium, a group known for its development of invasive spyware products.

Despite the lifting of sanctions, the Intellexa consortium remains embroiled in controversy. The company has been linked to surveillance incidents in Greece and allegations of attempted hacks on U.S. Congress members. Founder Tal Dilian, still on the sanctions list, has denied involvement in these incidents.