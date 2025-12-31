Left Menu

Drone Strike in Russia: Impact on Black Sea Port

A Ukrainian drone attack struck Tuapse port, damaging infrastructure and a local gas pipeline in a residential area. No injuries were reported, and emergency teams were mobilized for repairs, according to regional authorities communicated via Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 05:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent escalation of tensions, a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the port infrastructure and a gas pipeline in Tuapse, Russia's Black Sea port, the Krasnodar region's administration reported on Wednesday.

The attack, which struck a residential area, fortunately resulted in no injuries, authorities confirmed.

Emergency crews have been deployed to address the damage caused, as communicated by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region on the Telegram app.

